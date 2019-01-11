Colorado judge resigns after panel finds impropriety her ‘little Mexican’ reference

DENVER | A Colorado Appeals Court judge has resigned after a discipline review panel found three judicial code violations, including referring to a fellow Appeals Court judge as “the little Mexican” in an email.

The Denver Post reports Judge Laurie Booras has agreed to step down Jan. 31 following the recommendation by the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline that she should be removed from office.

A panel of judges appointed by the state Supreme Court to oversee the commission’s investigation determined Booras violated three canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The panel determined she violated a canon forbidding judges from activities that undermine their integrity, independence or impartiality when wrote two racial comments in a February 2017 email, including the comment directed at Judge Terry Fox.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com