Parents at Cherry Creek schools board meeting voice support for Colorado Skies Academy

AURORA | Five parents voiced their support for an aerospace-focused charter school Monday night at the monthly meeting of the Cherry Creek School District Board of Education.

The board recently scuttled the school, Colorado Skies Academy, citing insufficient student interest in the would-be school on the Centennial Airport campus.

The five parents spoke in succession during the public comment period, some voicing condemnation for the education board’s decision.

One parent, Bev Chamberlain, said her middle-schooler needed a project-based curriculum like the would-be middle school, where students would have sent science experiments to the International Space Station and worked on a hypothetical colonization of Mars to learn several academic disciplines.

“There are no other options,” Chamberlain said of her child’s schooling. “This charter has backing behind it.”

Another parent, Sergio Covarrubias, said he is a veteran of the US armed forces. He credited missile-diversion technology –and aeronautical engineers – for saving his life, and added that students could someday contribute valuable technology themselves.

Three more parents spoke to the board and voiced their support.

Officials from Colorado Skies Academy, part of multi-faceted expansion of Wings Over the Rockies Space and Air Museum onto Centennial Airport, said Cherry Creek district officials are wrong about the school not providing proof that the middle school will fill with students.

John Barry, the museum CEO, provided the Sentinel with a list of almost 200 interested parties, which he said were submitted on time to the board of education to satisfy their call for evidence of interest.

The Colorado Skies school board has appealed the decision to the state Board of Education, which can eventually force the Cherry Creek School District to approve the school.