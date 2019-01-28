One person ‘ejected’ after R Line light rail car derailment in Aurora Monday morning; multiple others injured

AURORA | One person was seriously injured after being ejected from a Regional Transportation District light rail car when an R Line train came off the tracks early Monday morning, according to Aurora Police.

An undisclosed number of other passengers on the train also sustained minor injuries, police said.

An R Line train traveling south derailed from the tracks shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Sable Boulevard and East Exposition, according to police.

A spokesman for the Aurora Police Department did not clarify how the person was ejected from the train.

An RTD spokesperson also declined to clarify the circumstances of the incident, citing the ongoing APD investigation.

Officers rendered aid to the injured person before transporting them a local hospital, according to police.

The person is now in stable condition.

“A few other passengers on the train reported minor injuries and were also transported to a local hospital,” Aurora Police Sgt. Chris Carleton wrote on the department blog.

RTD had been shuttling train passengers via bus between the Florida station and the 13th Avenue station in Aurora for most of the day. The R Line resumed normal travel shortly after 2 p.m., according to police.

Heavy snow delayed buses and trains for hours early Monday.

“Speed and weather conditions, due to heavy snowfall, are factors being considered,” Carleton wrote.