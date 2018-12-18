On man dead near Havana and Jewell Avenue in Aurora after ‘large disturbance,’ police say

AURORA | A violent fight between a man and Aurora police Monday evening in a central Aurora apartment left the man dead and two officers injured, police said.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue after a family there told dispatchers an adult male threatening other family members. The situation devolved after police arrived and officers called for a citywide police response to resolve the situation.

A “very violent fight ensued,” between the adult male suspect and police, Aurora Police officer Bill Hummel told reporters. At one point, there were 20 officers on the scene responding to the brawl.

“There is no evidence at this time to suggest that the suspect was armed with a weapon,” Hummel told reporters Monday night.

“While officers were attempting to take this make into custody, he became unresponsive,” Hummel said.

Police tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man, and he was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Police released no details about how the man died, other than to say that there was “taser deployment.”

Hummel said two Aurora officer were also taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Aurora and Denver major crimes units are investigating the incident, as is regular procedure regarding an officer-involved death.