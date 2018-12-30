Man murdered in Aurora Walgreens parking lot Saturday night; no suspects identified

AURORA | A man was found dead in the parking lot of a central Aurora Walgreens at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

Witnesses indicated the man may have been shot, according to police. There were no suspects in custody as of about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Crystal McCoy, spokeswoman for Aurora police.

Officers “were flagged down” at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday near the parking lot of the Walgreens at 12051 E. Mississippi Ave., police wrote on the department blog. That store is located near the intersection of Mississippi and South Peoria Street.

Upon officers arriving, witnesses told police a man may have been shot. The unidentified man was dead when officers arrived.

McCoy said she was unsure whether the responding officers actually found gunshot wounds to the victim’s body.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man following notification of next of kin, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the crime.

People with possible information related to this crime are encouraged to call APD Detective Del Matticks at (303) 739-6367.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,000 cash reward.