Man killed early Monday on East Colfax by possibly drunken hit-and-run driver in Aurora

AURORA | A man crossing East Colfax Avenue at Kenton Street Sunday night was killed after being struck by a car that police say was driven by a man who initially left the scene and might have been inebriated at the time.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified early Monday.

Police said a passerby called 911 about 12:30 a.m. Monday to report that an unresponsive man was on the side of the road by a light pole along Colfax. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries.

An investigation, which included video surveillance, revealed that the man was struck by an eastbound car in the far right lane of Colfax, just west of the crosswalk. The man was thrown about 30 feet, police said in a report.

The driver left the scene but returned about 30 minutes later after going home and talking with family members, according to Aurora Police Lt. Jad Lanigan.

“Traffic investigators believe speed and alcohol are factors in this accident,” Lanigan said in a report.

The man was arrested and faces initial charges of hit-and-run resulting in death.

“Additional charges may be added once the toxicology results are determined,” Lanigan said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call call Detective Steve Chinn at 303-739-6342.

This was the seventh fatal accident in Aurora this year, police said.