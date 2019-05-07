Man accused of defenestrating chairs into East Colfax traffic faces felony, misdemeanor charges

EDITOR’S NOTE: Normally, newspapers would eschew words like “defenestrating,” especially in a headline. In this instance, the word is appurtenant. Although the word is used in reference to people thrown or propelled through windows, an argument can be made that chairs, too, can be victims of defenestration. The word’s root is Latin, “fenestram,” meaning window, such as in Spanish, ventana, French, fenetre, and Italian, finestra.

AURORA | A man accused of throwing chairs out of a window in a building on the Children’s Hospital Colorado campus yesterday has been identified as Glenwood Williams, Aurora police announced Tuesday.

As first reported by Fox 31 Denver, Aurora police arrested Williams, 40, around 4 p.m. May 6 after reporting a “disturbance” in the 13000 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Witnesses told Fox 31 and CBS4 office chairs were flung from a broken sixth-story window in an administrative building on the local medical campus.

Police briefly closed several of the eastbound lanes on East Colfax “due to debris in the roadway,” according to tweets.

There were no injuries reported to pedestrians, staff or police.

Williams is currently being treated at a local hospital on a mental health hold, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department. Once that hold is lifted, Williams will be taken to a local jail.

Police have charged Williams with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to Longshore.

Williams’ case will now be handed to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Williams has faced a litany of charges in jurisdictions across the Front Range for more than 20 years, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records. He’s served several stints in prison and jail for mostly drug-related charges.