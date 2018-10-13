Judge won’t stop release of autopsy files in Weld County family killings

DENVER  |  A judge has denied prosecutors’ request to block release of the autopsy reports of a Colorado woman and her two young daughters who were found dead at an oil work site, temporarily siding with media organizations.

Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Christopher Watts with killing his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their children, Bella and Celeste.

This photo combo of images provided by The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows, from left, Bella Watts, Celeste Watts and Shanann Watts. The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into custody. Watt’s pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. (The Colorado Bureau of Investigation via AP)

The Weld County district attorney’s office argued that the cause of their deaths will be critical evidence during Watts’ trial.

But Judge Marcelo Kopcow ruled Friday that only the county coroner can ask to seal autopsy reports.

The Longmont Times-Call reports that Judge Marcelo Kopcow's ruling mirrored arguments submitted by media organizations opposing prosecutors' request to close the records.

Autopsy reports are presumed public in Colorado. Judges can decide to seal them under certain conditions.

