Judge sentences Aurora sex offender to 22 years in prison for trafficking 2 teenage girls

AURORA | An Aurora sex offender with a history of sexually assaulting children has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sex trafficking and assaulting two young girls in his Aurora home, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

An Adams County District Court Judge sentenced Raymond Fredericks, 32, to 22 years in prison Thursday. Fredericks pleaded guilty in May to a single felony charge of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, according to the local DA’s office.

Aurora police arrested Fredericks May 8, 2018 on suspicion of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 14 and 15, in the garage of his home at 3042 Uvalda St. He had been communicating with the two girls over social media for almost a year before the assault, according to DA Dave Young’s office.

Fredericks posted a $20,000 bond two days after he was arrested last year, according to Sue Lindsay, spokeswoman for the Adams County DA’s Office. He was free until he was booked into the Adams County jail following his sentencing hearing this morning, according to county records.

Fredericks has been a sex offender since 2010, when he was convicted of sexually assaulting another child in Denver. He was sentenced to five years of probation and intensive supervision for that crime, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

“After being released from treatment, he reverted to the problem that got him into trouble the first time,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Christopher Rossi said in a statement. “He immediately got back online and engaged in the same behaviors.”

Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

“(Fredericks) has made it very clear he cannot be trusted to be in the community with these sexual issues he is dealing with,” Rossi said.

In his Aurora case, Fredericks faced eight additional charges, including engaging in child prostitution and sexual assault of a child, that were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to state records.