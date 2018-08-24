Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in Thornton Walmart killings

BRIGHTON | A judge on Friday entered a not guilty plea on behalf of defendant Scott Ostrem, who was charged with opening fire and killing three people at a crowded Thornton Walmart.

The plea was entered despite a request by Ostrem’s lawyers for more time to consider an insanity-based plea.

The lawyers can request a change later for good cause, Adams County District Judge Mark Warner said.

Warner scheduled a trial to begin Jan. 28 for Ostrem, 48, who is charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

Ostrem fired seven shots from a handgun in about 20 seconds near the entrance of the store in Thornton before leaving and did not say anything during the attack, according to investigators.

Pamela Marques, 52, and Victor Vasquez, 26, both of Denver, and Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton, were killed in the Nov. 1, 2017, shooting.

Ostrem also is charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder involving shots fired at other people in the store.