Johnny Watson joins council; Denver Meadows mobile home park residents ask for relocation money

AURORA | New council member Johnny Watson took the dais Monday night at the regular city council meeting and started his tenure with hours of comments about police and fire retirement, and from upset residents being forced from their homes at an Aurora mobile home park.

Watson was appointed to his at-large city council seat in late July, creating a full council after months of absences and vacancies set in motion earlier this year when former Mayor Steve Hogan revealed he had cancer. Hogan died in May.

Watson told the council he plans on working with as many fellow council members as he can while holding the at-large seat, which is up for election next year.

After Watson was sworn in, the council listened to nearly two hours of public input regarding two main topics: retirement plans for the city’s police and fire workers and the imminent closing of Denver Meadows Mobile Home Park.

Nearly 40 people spoke, which Mayor Bob LeGare said would take up such a long portion of the night he opted to limit the speakers if they were for the same topics. But council members Allison Hiltz and Crystal Murillo suggested all who wanted to speak should.

Nobody was prevented from speaking.

Denver Meadows residents want the city to do more to prevent major displacement when the park is expected to finally close in two months.

Earlier this year city council members approved a moratorium on applications to redevelop mobile home park sites, but that does not prevent park owners from closing or selling their parks.

9to5, a non-profit organization that has been working with the Denver Meadows residents, said in an email to the Sentinel they’d like to see the city allocate $2 million for relocation costs for the families in the park, plus stricter rules regarding relocation for park owners when they decide to close.

Park residents and supporters gathered outside city hall prior to the meeting, many chanting and sharing what Denver Meadows means to them. Many said during the gathering and later told the city council they are unsure where they will go after the park closes because of increasingly expensive housing in the Aurora metro region.

At the council meeting, an employment agreement for city manager pick Jim Twombly was approved. Council members also agreed to hold off on approving a ballot question asking voters to allow medical marijuana grows and dispensaries in Aurora.

Council members said they wanted to clean up the language. That measure is expected to see a vote Aug. 27.