‘I’ll stick you’: Aurora man stabbed acquaintance in heart with pocketknife, police say

AURORA | An Aurora man used a pocketknife to fatally stab the boyfriend of his children’s mother in the heart following an argument at the Hearthstone Apartments last month, court documents reveal.

Christopher Adarryl Taylor, 32, has been charged with murder for the killing of 30-year-old Jerome Millard on June 30, according to an arrest affidavit filed against Taylor.

Police responded to Taylor’s apartment at 967 S. Ivory Circle. shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of a stabbing, according to the arrest document. First responders found Millard with a stab wound lying on a sidewalk within the Hearthstone complex.

Millard was taken to The Medical Center of Aurora, where he died in the early morning hours of July 1 following intensive surgery to his heart. He sustained a “sharp force injury,” and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses later told police Taylor stabbed Millard in the chest when the two men got into a fight outside of Taylor’s apartment. Millard and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Angela Elicerio, were at Taylor’s apartment to pick up Elicerio’s youngest daughter. Taylor is the child’s father.

Eliciero and Taylor had previously dated and had two children: a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old, according to police. Eliciero had since started dating Millard, and Taylor had since started dating 25-year-old Miriam Acevedo.

Eliciero had filed a protection order against Taylor earlier in the year, which only allowed the man to have “incidental contact” with Eliciero while exchanging custody of the children, according to police.

Taylor and Eliciero’s two young daughters were in the vicinity when Taylor stabbed Millard, according to police. Investigators found two other, unknown children in Taylor’s apartment after the stabbing. All of the children were later released to their grandparents.

In an interview with police, Taylor said Millard tried to kick down his door and later started choking him. Taylor then told Millard ‘I’ll stick you,’ meaning he would stab Millard, according to police.

During the scuffle, Taylor flicked open a pocketknife with an approximately 4-inch-long blade and stabbed Millard, watching the man fall onto the sidewalk, according to police.

Investigators later found a bloody knife in a shoebox in a back bedroom of Taylor’s apartment.

Taylor is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center, according to county records. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing at 3:30 p.m. on July 30, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.