Gas leak near Murphy Creek shuts down roads Tuesday evening; fire crews monitoring area

AURORA | Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue are monitoring air quality just north of the Murphy Creek neighborhood in Aurora this evening, after a 20-inch gas line was struck at what is believed to be a construction site.

The gas line as since been turned off, officials said.

Aurora Fire Rescue first tweeted about a suspected gas leak near Murphy Creek shortly after 4 p.m. today. Some residents in the city’s eastern Murphy Creek neighborhood received a reverse 911 call, instructing them to stay inside, or head indoors if they were outside.

The “shelter-in-place” message is still in effect while crews monitor air quality and wait for the residual gas to “bleed off,” according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokeswoman for Aurora Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said the leak stemmed from a gas line at what is believed to be a construction site just north of the intersection between East Mississippi Avenue and South Grand Baker Street.

It is unclear what type of construction is being done at the affected site, or what caused the line to leak.

Aurora Police shut down several roads in the northeast corner of the Murphy Creek sub-division, according to tweets. East Mississippi Avenue is closed at South Coolidge Street, and Harvest Road is closed at South Louisiana Parkway, police announced at about 4:45 p.m.

Stowell said crews will monitor air quality in the area until at least 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Residents will receive another reverse 911 call when fire officials determine the area is completely safe.