Four children hospitalized after SUV runs red light, collides with RTD bus early New Year’s Day in Aurora

AURORA | Four children were taken to a local hospital early Tuesday morning after the SUV they were driving in ran a red light and struck an RTD bus in north Aurora.

Two of the children were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Chris Carleton, a spokesman with the Aurora Police Department’s traffic unit.

The other two children in the SUV at the time of the collision were also taken to the hospital “out of precaution,” according to Carleton.

Carleton did not specify whether the driver was one of the two people who sustained more serious injuries.

The SUV carrying the children was eastbound on East 40th Avenue around 12:15 a.m. early New Year’s Day when it ran a red light and struck the side of an RTD bus making a left turn, according to Carleton. The bus was northbound on Salida Street before attempting to turn west onto East 40th Avenue.

Carleton did not specify the ages or genders of the children traveling in the SUV.

Multiple ambulances responded to the intersection following the crash, according to a tweet from Aurora police. The area was closed to traffic as officers responded to the scene.

The only occupants inside the bus were the driver and “maybe one other person,” Carleton said. Neither person sustained injuries.

The driver of the SUV could be charged with at least one violation for running the red light, Carleton said.

He said traffic officials are also investigating whether the juvenile driver was drinking at the time of the collision.

The driver submitted blood to be tested for alcohol content, but those results won’t be retuned for about six weeks, according to Carleton.