Former janitor at 2 Cherry Creek schools charged with multiple felony counts of sexual assault on a child in 2013

AURORA | A former custodian who worked at two different schools in the Cherry Creek School District has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a child in 2013, officials announced late Tuesday.

Arapahoe County prosecutors charged Rodry Kyle Pombo, 26, with eight felony counts all related to sex assault on a child on Jan. 2, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Pombo was arrested today in Englewood, Migoya said. Officers in that city executed an arrest warrant issued by the Aurora Police Department.

Pombo worked as a custodian at Meadow Point Elementary School from July 2013 to June 2014 and from Horizon Middle School from July 2014 until September 2015, according to Cherry Creek officials.

The charges filed last week stem from November 2013, when Pombo was working at Meadow Point Elementary, according to Migoya.

Pombo is a registered sex offender, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

Court records detailing the case against Pombo have been sealed, according to Shaun Clark, district court administrator for the 18th Judicial District.

Depending on when Englewood authorities transport Pombo, he could be booked into the Arapahoe County Jail tonight and be formally advised of the charges filed against him in court tomorrow morning, according to Migoya.

Cherry Creek administrators sent a district-wide email to parents on Tuesday advising them of the charges against Pombo.

“We are working closely with the Aurora Police Department in their investigation of this matter,” officials wrote. “There is absolutely no higher priority in the Cherry Creek School District than the safety and well-being of our students. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Aurora Police have been leading the investigation into Pombo’s alleged crimes, but have since handed the inquiry to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, according to Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

District officials pointed to a slew of policy changes enacted last year following another sexual assault scandal involving several Cherry Creek administrators.

In the past two years, Pombo has been charged with multiple assault, domestic violence and weapons possession charges across the metro area, according to CBI records.

He has twice been sentenced to probation for assault charges. In 2016, he was sentenced to 50 days in jail for felony menacing.

Early last month, he was charged by the Denver Police Department with felony menacing, weapon possession and violating a protection order. Days later, he was slapped with a felony contempt of court charge by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.