Few details from Sunday evening Aurora shooting; police said suspect at large

AURORA | Police have released no details after saying Sunday evening that a shooting in central Aurora resulted in one male being sent to a nearby hospital and suspect at large.

Police said in a tweet at about 8 p.m. that police were called to a shooting in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

9News reported that the shooting occurred at an RTD bus station.

Police said one male, age unknown, was sent to a hospital.

Police asked for help in finding a suspect described as a tall, thin, black male wearing a stocking cap, a dark-blue hooded jacket, dark pants with white shoes and red laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 911.