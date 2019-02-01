Denver teachers strike negotiations break down

DENVER | The union representing Denver teachers rejected a new proposal by the school district as negotiations resumed for the first time since a vote to strike.

KUSA-TV reports Denver Public Schools proposed Thursday night to add $3 million in total compensation during the 2020-2021 school year by eliminating 100 positions in the central office. That’s about $5 million less than teachers want.

Henry Roman, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, says Thursday’s meeting was “a lost opportunity for students, parents and the community.” He added that the school district didn’t take the bargaining session seriously.

Last week, the union said 93 percent of teachers voted to strike, but the walkout is on hold until the state decides whether to intervene at the district’s request. The union has asked the state labor department to stay out of the contract dispute.