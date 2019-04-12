DA: No charges against RTD R-Line driver who caused derailment resulting in passenger’s foot amputation

AURORA | An RTD light-rail train driver will not face criminal charges for an R-Line derailment in January that resulted in a passenger’s foot being amputated after she was thrown from the train-car.

Arapahoe County prosecutors said an investigation revealed that train operator Jeremiah Hartzel caused the Aurora derailment because he did not properly slow the train as it approached a busy street-station with a 90-degree turn during a Jan. 28 snow storm.

Investigators pointed out that while Hartzel could have been charged with something like careless driving had he been driving a van or bus, there are no state laws addressing careless or reckless driving of a train.

“The evidence tends to establish that Mr. Hartzel’s actions, and inactions, as the operator of this train was the cause of the derailment,” investigators said in a report released Friday. “However, no state criminal statute directly addresses and punishes Hartzel’s conduct. Therefore, no criminal charges ethically can be filed by our office against Mr. Hartzel in connection with this incident.”

Aurora Police had asked in February that prosecutors file nine counts of assault against Hartzel, 33.

In February, RTD said excessive speed is what caused the R Line light rail car to derail during an early morning snowstorm last month.

RTD spokeswoman Pauletta Tonilas said the agency respected the Arapahoe County prosecutors’ decision but aimed to prevent the incident from happening ever again.

Tonilas added that, although the crash was a “very strange, freak incident,” RTD will emphasize safely operating light rail cars on curves in its trainings with operators.

Hartzel was driving the train car at about 30 miles per hour when it came off the tracks during a turn near Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue on Jan. 28, RTD officials said.

The Arapahoe County investigation confirmed that. In great detail, investigators revealed how Hartzel did not properly slow the train down as it approached a 90-degree turn in central Aurora. When he braked, snow and other factors caused the train to continue to take the turn going three times faster than it should have, according to the DA’s report.

That caused the train to derail. The violent jolt threw a standing female passenger out of the train. Brush catchers on the front severed the woman’s foot, according to the report.

The operators make similar turns at about 10 miles per hour, RTD officials said. The investigation revealed the train hit the curve at about 30 mph.

RTD fired Hartzel after initially placing him on administrative leave, according to RTD.

Hartzel began working for RTD in October 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Investigators said Hartzel was not intoxicated or in any other way disabled, and that errors he made in driving the train resulted in the derailment and passenger injuries.