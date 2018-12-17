Coroner identifies 62-year-old man killed trying to cross East Colfax in wheelchair

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed as he tried to cross East Colfax Avenue in a wheelchair last week as 62-year-old Douglas Scott.

Scott was struck by a 1998 Isuzu Rodeo around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 9 as he tried to cross from the south side to the north side of the road near the intersection of East Colfax and Boston Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The exact cause and manner of death are “still pending,” a spokesman for the coroner’s office said.

Witnesses originally thought the driver of the car fled the scene, but the person returned to the area after driving about a block farther down the street, officers determined.

The driver, who police have not identified, has not yet been charged for any crimes related to the incident, according to Jad Lanigan, lieutenant with APD’s traffic section.

However, Lanigan said charges will likely be filed in the future.

The driver is currently in custody on an unrelated warrant, Lanigan said.

Neither speed nor alcohol were suspected factors in the crash, police said.

But, Lanigan said, those initial conclusions could change as investigators are still waiting to get back the driver’s toxicology report from the time of the crash.

“People lie to us all the time and say, ‘I haven’t had anything to drink,’ but then we get the tox(icology) screen back and they have,” he said.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the collision and was not injured during the incident, according to police.