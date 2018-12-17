Coroner identifies 31-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in north Aurora Dec. 9

AURORA | The Adams County Coroner on Monday identified the man killed in a car crash in north Aurora last week as 31-year-old Sebastian Jojola.

Jojola was found ejected from his vehicle after he crashed in the early morning hours on Dec. 9 near the intersection of East Baranmor Parkway and Quentin Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

An Aurora resident, Jojola was taken to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“The case and manner of death are under investigation,” Sherronda Appleberry, chief deputy coroner for Adams County, wrote in a press release regarding the incident.

Though police did not believe speed contributed to the crash, Jojola’s vehicle rolled over during the incident.

Police are looking into other factors that may have caused the fatal crash.

“Generally, single-vehicle accidents that time of the day are either drunk or fatigued, and we’re not looking at it as drunk,” said Jad Lanigan, a lieutenant with the Aurora Police Department’s traffic section.

No other cars were involved in the wreck.

The accident marked the 30th accident-related automobile death in Aurora this year, according to Aurora Police.