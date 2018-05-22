Colorado man accused of fatally shooting his roommate

DENVER | A 46-year-old Colorado man has been arrested for investigation of second-degree murder in the death of his roommate.

The Denver Post reports that David Claussen has been arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center in connection with the shooting of 33-year-old Alexander Hudspeth.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Mark Techmeyer said Hudspeth was found lying in the driveway of Claussen’s home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Techmeyer said Claussen is accused of shooting Hudspeth after the victim refused to leave his home.

Hudspeth was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Booking documents do not indicate if Claussen has hired an attorney.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com