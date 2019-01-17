AURORA | Three current city council members have declared their intent to run for re-election. A handful of others also hope to win a seat this November on the Aurora City Council dais.

Charlie Richardson, a former Aurora city attorney and current council member for Ward IV, is vying for a second term, according to a list released by the city clerk earlier this week. Juan Marcano also wants that seat — he’s a local political activist and regular at city council meetings.

Councilman Bob Roth is the only candidate currently running so far in Ward V, while incumbent Francoise Bergan in Ward VI has found herself up against at least one candidate. Bryan Lindstrom, an Aurora teacher, announced his campaign in December.

Two women have indicated their intent to run for the two open at-large seats: Martha Lugo, who unsuccessfully ran for the Ward III seat in 2017, and Leanne Wheeler, who currently serves of the citizens’ advisory budget committee.

Neither at-large candidates who are up for re-election have officially declared their intention to run — Angela Lawson and Johnny Watson. Watson was appointed to the seat last year after Bob LeGare was tapped for mayor.

Watson said when he was appointed he planned on running for the seat this year.

LeGare said he would not run for mayor after the term he’s finishing for former Mayor Steve Hogan, who died last year. However, there has been a lot of talk about who may run for that seat. So far, Renie Peterson, the council member who represented Ward II in northeast Aurora, and Omar Montgomery, the president of Aurora NAACP, have declared intentions to run.

There have been murmurings that former Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman may run for mayor — he’s hinted that to various news organizations since his defeat for the 6th Congressional District seat in November.

Ryan Frazier, a former council member who briefly ran for U.S. Senate in 2016, also said he would run, but there has been no official intent filed with the Aurora City Clerk’s office, as of Tuesday.

