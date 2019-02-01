AURORA | Former City Councilman Ryan Frazier is slated to formally kick off his campaign for mayor Saturday at 10 a.m.

“I believe in Aurora. Honest leadership and clear vision is what our city needs at this time,” Frazier said in a statement. “Our greatest strength lies in our diverse and inclusive community.”

Frazier, a Navy veteran, served two terms on the city council, beginning in 2003. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the 7th Congressional District and the U.S. Senate. Frazier also appeared periodically on 9News as a political commentator.

Frazier said community leaders, his family and “supporters from across the political spectrum” will attend the launch event from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Bethel Eritrean Church, 651 Chambers Road.

Frazier owns and operates his own management consulting company, Frazier Global.

Frazier joins an increasingly crowded race. Former Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman made official Thursday his candidacy for mayor. They join already announced candidates Renie Peterson, a former city councilwoman, and Aurora NACCP president Omar Montgomery have also stated they’re considering running for mayor.