AURORA | The race for Aurora City Council grew by one candidate this week. Leanne Wheeler, an Air Force veteran and 20-year Aurora resident, wants to serve as an at-large member.

“We need a clear-eyed, 20/20 Vision to build a city government that is transparent, ethical and high performing,” Wheeler said in an announcement Monday. ” I will focus on constituent-centered governance, by supporting policies that contribute to the social, economic, and environmental health of our community.”

Wheeler announced her intention to run on the steps of city hall Monday before the regular city council meeting.

There are two at-large seats up for grabs, one occupied by Councilwoman Angela Lawson and the other by Johnny Watson, who was appointed to the seat this summer.

Wheeler last served at the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force station in Colorado Springs before relocating to Aurora. She launched a consulting business in 2010 and has served on the Citizens’ Budget Advisory Committee, Aurora Youth Commission and is a Leadership Aurora alumna.

“I hold firm that the function of our government, is to support and enable citizens and neighbors to solve our own community ills,” she said. “Our council is missing this critical mark in staggering ways. We’ve only to look to our neighbors at The Denver Meadows, and the recent multi-million-dollar Permanent Supportive Housing Development, a mere mile or so from our Town Center. I am ready to partner with my neighbors as their At-Large Council Member and take on the challenge of this fundamental paradigm shift in our culture at Aurora City Hall.”

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer