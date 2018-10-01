AURORA | A fire station is for sale in Aurora’s Murphy Creek neighborhood. 

It’s listed on real estate website Zillow as a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with more than 3,000 square-feet of space. 

Fire Station 15 in Aurora’s Murphy Creek neighborhood is being sold as a home. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a massive garage. Photo courtesy of Zillowre

The home, located at 1680 South Catawba Circle, also has an attached garage big enough to store a boat, RV, five cars — or fire truck, like it did in the past.

It’s on the market for just under $420,000. According to Zillow, there is already an offer on the home. 

The station was replaced by the new Fire Station 15, which opened nearby earlier this year.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR