CITY DESK: Cause of Bennett oil and gas-related fire unknown

AURORA | Little information released about a fire near Bennet related to oil and gas development on Wednesday has inspired suspicion from neighbors who saw the smoke but could glean few details on the flames presumably south of East Quincy and Watkins roads.

City officials say the Aurora Fire Department was called to the scene along with Bennet fire crews, but they played no part in fighting the fire, as it was already contained by Conoco Phillips, the site operator, when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is so far not clear. Conoco Phillips was not immediately available for comment and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, said it had no knowledge of any Conoco Phillips-related incident that took place Wednesday.

The city requires the operator to file an incident report with the city within 48 hours of the occurrence. That report is expected to be available Monday morning.

It’s unclear whether the fire caused any damage, but does not appear to have impacted any homes or people.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer