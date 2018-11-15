AURORA | Residents in Aurora are sending their love to Pittsburgh, which experienced a mass shooting at a Jewish synagogue on Oct. 27 that killed 11 people and injured seven.

A large banner adorned with prayers and messages of hope from Aurorans arrived in Pittsburgh this week. It filled up a table in a photo shared by Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto‘s chief of staff Daniel Gilman.

Check out this incredible banner mailed to us today from the community in Aurora, CO. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/00VwSeLv9Y — Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) November 13, 2018

It’s the kind of love Aurora received six years ago.

At a meeting in October council member Marsha Berzins, who represents the region of Aurora where the Aurora theater shooting happened, said she wanted to do something for the people of Pittsburgh, just like other cities around the world had done for Aurora when a gunman entered a midnight premier of a Batman movie in 2012 and killed 12 and injured 70 more.

Former Mayor Steve Hogan, who died from cancer earlier this year, said he regularly reached out to leaders of communities rocked by massacres such as the Aurora theater shooting. He said many found his advice and consoling helpful coming from someone who could empathize, not just sympathize.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer