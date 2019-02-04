AURORA | Aurora city lawmakers are expected to take up a proposed ordinance on court surrendered animals and address a recommendation report from the mobile home task force this week.

Both items will be presented at a city council study session Monday, and have been heard in council committees.

The task force’s recommendations come after the group was established by city council members in April along with a moratorium on the redevelopment of mobile home parks in the city.

The task force is hoping the moratoria will be more than just temporary to help solve problems facing communities living in mobile home parks, often described as the last affordable housing option around the Denver metro region. According to a city housing report, the number of mobile homes has decreased from 2,400 units in 2005 to about 1,700 in 2016. That number has since dropped with the anticipated closure of the Denver Meadows Mobile Home Park in north Aurora.

That report also offers a grim future for mobile home parks, citing estimates from 9to5 Colorado that suggest 40 percent of manufactured housing units “could be lost from the affordable inventory due to redevelopment and outdated zoning/land use codes” in coming years.

9to5 has been working with the residents of Denver Meadows to save the park from closure, which is expected to be March 31.

City lawmakers will also hear an ordinance from Council member Charlie Richardson mandating a seven-day stay of execution when an animal is surrendered to the city via a court order.

The proposal stems from a recent case where a mixed-breed dog named Blu, who was executed just two days after being surrendered to the city. Blu’s owner Tracey Prim and legal counsel say Prim was not offered an option to appeal the decision before the dog was destroyed.

“Aurora seems to have a chronic problem with these high-profile dog cases,” Richardson told the Sentinel last week. “I’m just trying to have some more due process, to slow things down a little bit.”

City staff say the city manager has already implemented a policy on par with Richardson’s proposal, but the council member said he wants the rules to be set in city law.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer