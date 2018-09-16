AURORA | A controversial housing project for people experiencing homelessness will get its appeal hard by the Aurora City Council this week.

The Providence at the Heights project was denied a site plan by the Aurora planning and zoning commission in July, proponents of the plan say it’s because of a perceived parking issue that hasn’t caused a site plan denial in other projects.

The building is slated to house 50 apartments on a plot of land directly behind the Elevation Christian Church, near Tollgate Creek. The church is selling the land to the project. Originally, the space was to be strictly for Second Chance Center clients, who are transitioning out of prison.

But center representatives told the Sentinel funding agreements have changed the project and will likely house people with disabilities experiencing homelessness.

Second Chance Center said they would not be in charge of placing residents at the project.

Also slate for Monday’s City Council meeting, lawmakers are also slated to approve a revised comprehensive plan for the city.

And during study session, council members will take up a program aimed at allowing municipal-level offenders to participate in a literature program in lieu of or alongside other sentencing.

City council will also review updated animal-related ordinances and animal services.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer