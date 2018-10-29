AURORA | Rules are back on the study session for Aurora City Council members this week. The body will continue discussion on updated city council rules, possibly discontinuing a pension program for city elected officials, and a potential ethics ordinance.

Council members will decide whether to move forward a resolution that would direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance eliminating the council’s pension plan. Currently elected city officials and entitled to a pension if they serve the city for at least six years.

The body will also continue to review city council rules changes — which are revisited every few years.

Time permitting, the members will also take on a possible ethics ordinance. Different members have proposed different options for an ethics code. Council members Nichole Johnston and Angela Lawson have been working on proposal that applies ethical standards reflecting the state’s rules for city employees, members of city boards and elected officials. A board would oversee any complaints.

But the measure being considered Monday, which council members Charlie Richardson and Marsha Berzins presented last week at the end of a committee meeting, would only apply to city council members — and a retired judge would oversee complaints.

During the regular city council meeting members are slated to approve an incentive package for the Kroger Company, which wants to expand its distribution center by more than 50 jobs.

They’ll also take up an ordinance addressing encroachment around Buckley Air Force Base, development plans for the Aurora Highlands project and allow the city to apply for a state grant to help police enforce marijuana laws.

