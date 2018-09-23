AURORA | After a marathon meeting that lasted until nearly 1:30 a.m. last week, the Aurora City Council is keeping it relatively light this week, discussing contracts and talking city code.

Monday council members will decide whether to grant several contracts, amend city code to create Original Aurora districts and approve an agreement with a dumpling restaurant through the city’s restaurant grant program.

Council members will also consider a measure in study session that would create a $2 fee on hotel rooms at hotels that have more than 75 rooms.

The fee would be used for Visit Aurora, which is already funded partially by the city’s 8 percent lodgers tax.

Visit Aurora receives 12.5 percent of the first $5 million the tax collects and half of everything collected after $5 million.

For 2018, Visit Aurora had a $1.9 million budget.

The fee is estimated to generate approximately $2.6 million to $2.9 million annually, according to city staff. That money would be used to market Aurora as a “premier destination for visitors.”

If approved, the fee would be imposed on the 1,500 rooms at the Gaylord of the Rockies hotel and conference center when it opens, possibly this year.

Council members will also consider updates to council rules at the study session.