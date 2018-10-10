AURORA | A self-reported violation to the Colorado High School Activities Association resulted in a variety of sanctions for a pair of Eaglecrest High School administrators that came out Tuesday, including the principal being place on leave.

Longtime Principal Gwen Hansen-Vigil and Athletic Director Vince Orlando were put on paid administrative leave this week, according to a letter sent out to parents at the school by Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Scott Siegfried.

The violation involved the use of an ineligible player in two varsity games (a 42-7 win over Bear Creek and 40-7 win over Rocky Mountain) as well as two junior varsity games during the 2017 season in which Eaglecrest finished 13-1 and went to the Class 5A state championship game. Siegfried’s letter said that Hansen-Vigil and Orlando were both made aware at the time that the player was ineligible, but “chose not to take action.”

“The Cherry Creek School District takes this matter and all potential violations of CHSAA rules and regulations very seriously,” Siegfried’s statement read. “We are committed to fairness and transparency in all of our programming, including sports and activities. I want to thank CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green for her partnership and CHSAA’s continued support of our students.”

A report on CHSAANow.com called the sanctions “restrictive and unprecedented” and that they were implemented in order to “stress the importance of educationally-based athletics.”

The program vacates those regular season victories, which would drop its regular season record to 8-2. Because that still would have been enough to qualify the Raptors for the postseason, no other penalty was imposed, though Blanford-Green’s letter to the district — which was posted on CHSAANow.com — said the “CHSAA staff reserves the right to apply rulings that could affect any 2017 postseason honors earned by the football program” in the event any other violations come out.

Hansen-Vigil is not permitted to oversee any CHSAA-related athletics or activities for one year, while Orlando is on probation for a year and is not allowed to be part of any CHSAA-related boards or seeding committees.

Per CHSAA’s actions, Mike Schmitt — who stepped down from the head job after eight seasons to move to Pennsylvania shortly after the state championship game — also was placed on restriction and is not allowed to be involved with CHSAA events.

All this comes just a couple of days before Eaglecrest’s biggest game of the 2018 season thus far, a meeting with undefeated Cherry Creek in a 7 p.m. game Friday at Legacy Stadium.

