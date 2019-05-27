Cherry Creek bus driver charged with luring child over internet

AURORA | A bus driver for the Cherry Creek School District has been charged with internet luring of a child, the local district announced in a message sent to parents late Friday afternoon.

Christopher Lloyd Doughty, 34, was arrested by the Aurora Police Department on suspicion of using the internet to lure a child with the intent to exploit the child on May 15, according to court records. Arapahoe County prosecutors formally charged him with the crime on May 22.

Cherry Creek officials placed Doughty on administrative leave the day after he was arrested.

“Doughty’s arrest was not connected to CCSD or his role as a bus driver for the district,” officials wrote in an email sent may 24 to district families.

Doughty has worked for the district since Aug. 21, 2017, according to Cherry Creek officials.

This school year, Doughty drove route 214 for Summit Elementary School and the Joliet Learning Center, a special education center in Aurora. The route serves students in special education programs.

All special education buses have a bus assistant in addition to the driver, according to the district.

Last winter and spring, Doughty drove route 122, which served students from Eaglecrest High School, Summit Elementary School and the I-Team Ranch. That served students in general education programs.

In fall 2017, Doughty drove route 209 for Fox Hollow Elementary School, Timberline Elementary School and Horizon Middle School. That was also a route that served students in special education programs.

The district will notify parents regarding the outcome of the case once it concludes, officials wrote.

Doughty was released from jail after posting a $7,500 bond May 22. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Anne Marie Ollada in Division 302 of Arapahoe County District Court for a preliminary demand hearing at 8:30 a.m. May 31, according to court records.