BURNING LOVE: Aurora poised to lift ban on small fireworks for July 4th celebrations

AURORA | Pyros of Aurora rejoice.

Kind of — maybe.

The city’s annual lift of its ban on fireworks is slated to take effect this Saturday pending a change in fire conditions, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

But only certain fireworks —contraptions that don’t leave the ground or explode are permitted. On the OK list are fountains, sparklers and snakes . Anything that launches into the ether, including bottle rockets, mortars and roman candles, is still banned.

The temporary allowance is scheduled to be in effect from June 15 through July 4. But per city code, Fire Chief Fernando Gray can ban the sale, use or possession of the colorful explosives at any point during that span if he determines conditions to be too dry and dangerous.

People found in violation of the city’s fireworks ordinance could face a fine of up to $2,650, a sentence of up to a year in jail, or both.

Next week marks the first chance in two years city residents could have to revel in low-level fireworks. Gray quashed the temporary allowance the day before it was supposed to take effect last year, citing dry and hazardous fire conditions. The Aurora City Council passed the temporary fireworks allowance in 2017 after decades of imposing a broad ban on the sale and use of all festive explosives in the city.

Only residents over the age of 16 can use or possess fireworks in the city, unless they’re in the presence over the age of 21, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Officials also encourage residents to be mindful of using devices that make loud sounds in the vicinity of people who may have anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Residents who wish to report fireworks activity in the city are instructed not to call 911, but instead fill out an online form at AuroraGov.org/ContactUs. That ensures 911 services are reserved only for life-threatening emergencies, according to officials.

And Aurorans who want to leave the explosives to the experts this summer won’t have to travel far to catch a glimpse of a full-blown extravaganza.

The city’s annual 4th of July Spectacular is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Independence Day. The free event takes places on the lawn in front of the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. Residents with any questions about the event are encouraged to contact Tim Erickson with the city at 303-739-7163.