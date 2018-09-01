Aurora police officer, ‘multiple’ others, shot Friday evening during alley gunfight near Anschutz Medical Campus

1 of 5

AURORA | An Aurora police officer and ‘multiple’ others were shot Friday evening in an alley near the Anschutz Medical Campus in what appeared to be some kind of gunfight, police said.

Police were called to the area of East 19th Avenue and Peoria street at about 5:15 p.m. to investigate fighting, according to police spokesman Officer Kenneth Forrest.

While there, the officer heard gunfire coming from a nearby alley. Rushing to the scene, the officer saw “multiple” parties lying on the ground who had been shot.

“One of the individuals was a juvenile and all were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” police later said in a statement.

The officer and suspected gunman fired at each other, and both apparently shot each other during the exchange, Forrest said.

Police said the officer would be “OK.”

“The officer is in good condition and was wearing a bullet resistant vest, which saved the officer from sustaining a life threatening injury,” police said.

Police did not release any details about the exact number or condition of the others who were shot, nor the shooting suspect, all of whom were taken to a nearby hospital.

Forrest said Aurora and Denver police are both investigating the shooting as part of a state law requiring that protocol for officer-involved shootings. Adams County district attorney officials are also part of that investigation.

Police did not identify the officer and said he was placed on administrative leave, which is standard Aurora Police Department policy.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Matthew Ingui at 303-739-6067