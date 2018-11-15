BREAKING: Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies shoot armed man following car chase in Centennial

AURORA | Deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shot a reportedly armed man who fled a domestic violence incident shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday near the border of Greenwood Village and Centennial.

The man deputies shot has been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to tweets from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy involved in the incident also suffered minor injuries, according to tweets.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident between two people near the intersection of East Arapahoe Road and South Potomac Street in Centennial shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the local sheriff’s office. After arriving, deputies determined a third person at the scene had a gun and witnessed that person leave the area in an vehicle.

Deputies followed the reportedly armed driver on suspicion of felony menacing for about 2.5 miles before boxing the vehicle in near the intersection of Arapahoe and South Dayton Street.

The suspect did not comply with deputies’ commands to exit the vehicle, according to tweets from the sheriff’s office. Deputies then tried to break a window on the vehicle to remove the driver.

The driver then reportedly reached for a weapon, prompting deputies to shoot him.

It is unclear from tweets how many shots were fired, and how many officers discharged their weapons.

The pursuit down East Arapahoe Road was in line with the sheriff’s office policies, according to tweets. The sheriff’s critical response team will investigate the officer involved shooting.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office is contracted to provide full-time policing services to the city of Centennial. The intersection of Arapahoe and Dayton is located in Greenwood Village, one block past the Centennial border, according to municipal boundaries outlined on Google Maps.

Due to the incident, Arapahoe Road is closed in both directions, from South Havana Street to the west, to the intersection with Clinton and Boston Streets to the east. South Boston Street turns into South Clinton Street on the south side of Arapahoe.

“This closure will last for hours,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at about 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.