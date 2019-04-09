Barbecue grill sparks fire at north Aurora apartment complex Sunday, dozens of people still displaced

AURORA | Residents of nearly three dozen apartment units in north Aurora are still displaced from their homes after a barbecue grill started a fire at an apartment complex near East Colfax Avenue and Nome Street on Sunday, according to officials with Aurora Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries from the blaze, according to Laure Bridges, spokeswoman for Aurora Fire.

Fire officials responded to the Alpha and Omega Apartment complex shortly after 3 p.m. on April 7 on a report of a fire, Bridges said.

Firefighters contained the blaze around 4 p.m.

Bridges said there’s no timeline regarding when the residents from all 34 of the apartment complex’s units may be able to return to their homes.

“It’s still a hazardous scene,” she said of the apartment complex at 1549 Nome St..

Less than a dozen people are still being housed at a temporary shelter set up by the American Red Cross, according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, another spokeswoman for Aurora Fire.

The Red Cross is offering residents at the shelter vouchers for food clothing, and hygiene products, Bridges said.

The dozens of other people who will not be allowed back to their apartments “for some time” have since moved to other, temporary housing situations, according to Stowell.

“Because of one person’s mistake, there’s a whole community now that’s basically homeless,” Bridges said.

Officials determined an outdoor barbecue grill ignited the fire on Sunday. Bridges said flames jumped from the grill to an attic, where the fire began causing electrical issues.

No criminal charges related to the fire have yet been filed, according to Bridges.

Keeping such barbecue grills on apartment complex balconies is illegal in Aurora, Bridges said.

Still, she said many residents don’t obey the law.

“If you drive around Aurora you will see those grills and propane tanks,” Bridges said. “We can’t police all of them, obviously.”

She said fire inspectors look for such infractions when checking buildings during regular fire inspections.

A citation for such an infraction carries a penalty of up to a $2,650 fine and potential time in jail, according to Stowell.