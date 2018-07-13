Home Metro Backlit BACKLIT: Veronica Holyfield MetroBacklit BACKLIT: Veronica Holyfield By PHILIP B. POSTON, Sentinel Photo Editor - July 13, 2018 16 Veronica Holyfield has been our photo intern since January and this is her last month with us. This is her Backlit. Beyond her talents with the Nikon, Veronica is quite the dancer. Starting when she was 4 years old, she dabbled in many styles but ultimately slid her way into tap. She performed actively for more than 15 years and transitioned into community theatre. Holyfield got her start in photography two years ago, this month, after she began photographing her friends band and now she can’t see herself doing anything else. Her favorite assignment was the one on her first day at the National Western Stock Show.Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BACKLIT: Bruce Dalton BACKLIT: Jonathan Horowitz BACKLIT: Phillip Challis