Satya Wimbish is the creator of Trash As Art and is the President of the board for the Aurora Cultural Arts District. She works in all mediums and began experimenting with art as a young child from the encouragement of her parents. She worked on many family projects as a child, from redoing the kitchen floors with vinyl scraps to painting old furniture bringing it new life. Beyond working with a variety of mediums to create her art, Wimbish also practices martial arts, specifically Taekwondo. She took karate when she was 7 years old, but she didn't start taking martial arts seriously until about six years ago when she enrolled in a class with her friend at Community College of Aurora. Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel