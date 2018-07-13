Home Metro Backlit BACKLIT: Phillip Challis MetroBacklit BACKLIT: Phillip Challis By PHILIP B. POSTON, Sentinel Photo Editor - July 13, 2018 14 Phillip Challis is the branch manager at the Central Library in Aurora. He is currently working on getting his master’s degree in library and information science. Challis decided he wanted to become a librarian after watching “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” in which a key character is the town librarian. He takes pride in his ability to serve the community as a librarian. Challis, when he’s not keeping the Dewey Decimal System in order, participates in the steampunk lifestyle, which is a combination of modern technology, with the style and philosophy of the Victorian age. He has an attraction to living history and being a craftsman, so the Steampunk lifestyle falls right into his interests. Portrait by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COLORADO’S NATIVITY SEEN: How native are you? BACKLIT: Bruce Dalton BACKLIT: Jonathan Horowitz