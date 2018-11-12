Aurora reports about 5 inches of snow on Veterans Day; accident alert now lifted

1 of 2

AURORA | Residents across the metroplex awoke to a white Veterans Day this morning, after several inches of snow fell across the region late Sunday and early Monday morning.

A reported 2.6 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport, bringing the airport’s season’s snow total to just more than 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the region saw more snow. There was a reported 5 inches of accumulation at Cherry Creek Reservoir in Aurora, according to the NWS.

Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch both tallied the highest totals in the greater Aurora area with a reported 7 inches of snow as of mid-morning Monday, according to the NWS. Roxborough Park in the region’s southwest corner received about a foot of snow.

Despite the storm, no area schools reported closures or delays.

The City of Aurora was on accident alert as of about 4 p.m. Sunday evening, according to Aurora police.

When the city is on accident alert, police will not respond to car accidents unless one of the following conditions is met: the accident involves injuries, is a hit and run, the driver is inebriated, one of the cars is not drivable, or one of the drivers doesn’t have insurance.

If one of aforementioned conditions isn’t met, police instruct drivers to swap contact information and handle the ordeal themselves.

The city was off of accident reported as of late Monday morning, police confirmed.

Michelle Aguayo, a spokeswoman for Xcel Energy, said the power provider had not received any reports of major outages in the state as of this morning. She said any customers who do experience an outage should contact the company directly.

Temperatures are expected to rebound over the next few days. Tuesday’s high in Aurora is expected to hover around the mid-40s. The temperature is expected to be nearly 60 on Wednesday.