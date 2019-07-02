Aurora prosecutors drop all charges against former Broncos linebacker accused of assaulting Regis coach

AURORA | More than six months after a contentious scuffle at an Aurora high school basketball game, Aurora city attorneys have dropped all charges against a former Denver Broncos linebacker who had been accused of assaulting an administrator at Regis Jesuit High School.

City attorneys dismissed the municipal case against Andra Davis, 40, on June 11, according to Deputy City Attorney Julie Heckman.

Heckman said prosecutors met with Davis and his attorney, as well as the victim in the case, 54-year-old Regis Jesuit Girls Division Athletic Director John Koslosky, earlier this spring. As a result of their discussions, the parties mutually decided to vacate the pair of assault charges levied against Davis earlier this year.

Davis, who played one season with the Broncos from 2009 to 2010, pleaded not guilty to the assault and assault and battery charges in February. The case was scheduled for a jury trial later this summer.

In a joint statement issued by the Aurora city attorney’s office and Davis’ private defense attorney Mark Bryant, the parties said the dismissal was the best resolution for Koslosky, Davis and the Aurora community.

“After much thoughtful consideration and joint communication involving cooperation from all parties, the city attorney’s office moved to dismiss the charges against Mr. Davis … The city attorney’s office considered mitigation information provided by Mr. Davis, including actions he has taken since the incident,” attorneys wrote. “After considering all the circumstances and having a meeting with Mr. Davis, Mr. Koslosky, and both counsel regarding the incident on December 12, 2018, and moving forward, all parties agree that the best course of action for the parties, Regis and Grandview High Schools, all their student-athletes, and our community is a dismissal of the municipal ordinance violation.”

Heckman did not specify what actions Davis has taken since the incident to mitigate the situation.

Bryant also declined to specify what led to the decision to dismiss the charges.

“I don’t want to talk about any specifics … but I commend all parties involved,” he said.

The case has since been sealed, preventing attorneys from releasing further information related to what led to the dismissal, according to Heckman.

Davis was accused of strangling and pushing Koslosky into a wall following a heated girls basketball game between Regis Jesuit and Grandview High School on Dec. 12, according to police reports detailing the incident.

Davis reportedly took issue with how Koslosky broke up an on-court clash between Davis’ daughter, former Grandview forward Alisha Davis, and a Regis Jesuit player in the waning moments of the game. In video footage of the incident, Alisha appears to punch a Regis Jesuit player in the throat before running off the court. In the middle of the on-court fracas, Koslosky can be seen briefly attempting to direct Alisha to the Grandview bench. She was later assessed two technical fouls and ejected.

After the game, Davis reportedly followed Koslosky into a hallway beside the gym and began choking him, according to the police reports.

Koslosky suffered a neck injury and a strained pectoral muscle as a result of the scrap, according to police.

Regis Jesuit administrators decided to pursue charges against Davis around Dec. 20, according to the reports.

Davis played a total of 10 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.