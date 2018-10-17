Aurora police worry there could be more victims of man accused of raping girls near Overland High, Prairie Middle schools

AURORA | Aurora Police Tuesday arrested an alleged serial rapist who investigators say sexually assault two different girls near Overland High School and Prairie Middle School on the same afternoon.

Ble Ghislain Kore, 24, has been charged with one count of felony rape, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigations report. Aurora Police said Kore will likely be charged with at least one more charge of felony sexual assault.

Investigators said they were concerned there could be additional victims and asked the public to report any links to Chislain.

Police received a report of a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl along the 2100 block of South Vaughn Way on the afternoon of Sept. 13, according to an APD blog post. Two days later, police received a report of another sexual assault on a different 17-year-old girl along the 12400 block of East Jewell Avenue on the same afternoon.

Police said investigators originally did not think the two crimes were linked, but upon receiving DNA test results, determined Kore was involved in both attacks.

Results from the DNA analysis were returned in two weeks after Aurora Police asked CBI to expedite the process, police said. The process typically takes months due to a massive backlog of cases.

Kore has an extensive criminal record dating back five years, according to CBI records. In October 2013, he was sentenced to one year probation for a domestic violence incident in which he was charged with multiple counts of assault. A slew of additional traffic and assault charges filed against Kore in 2016 were dismissed by the District Attorney’s office, records show.

Kore was slated for an advisement hearing in Arapahoe County District Court Wednesday morning, but the proceeding was delayed so the court could retain a translator to advise Kore of his charges in French. However, Kore said in English that he didn’t need one.

There were three country codes listed as places of birth in Kore’s CBI file: Ivory Coast, South Africa and Sierra Leone, according to a CBI spokeswoman.

Kore’s hearing has been postponed to 1:30 p.m.

Police are asking people with any additional information, or people who think they may have also been victimized by Kore, to call Sergeant Rudy Herrera at 303-739-6250.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.