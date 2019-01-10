Aurora police seek suspects in September armed robbery on East Colfax

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people investigators say robbed a person outside a Money Tree loan service center on East Colfax Avenue in September.

Police say a man wearing a hat with what appears to be a Chicago Bulls logo used an unidentified weapon to rob a person as they walked out of the store at 10305 E. Colfax Ave.

Police declined to specify where the crime occurred.

“There are still witnesses to speak with and much investigative work to be done … so we have to withhold the fine details, citing the open felony investigation,” Sgt. Bill Hummel, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, wrote in an email.

The crime occurred in the late afternoon on Sept. 8, according to police.

Police are also seeking a second suspect, a black man with dreadlocks, who investigators say “appeared to know the man in the hat,” who committed the robbery. The two left the scene together.

Police describe the suspect who committed the robbery as a black man between the ages of 25 and 35. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

People with potential information related to this crime are encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6947.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.