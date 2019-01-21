Aurora police seek man suspected of committing 6 armed robberies, assaulting women along East Colfax

AURORA | Aurora police are looking for a man investigators say has recently committed at least six armed robberies along East Colfax Avenue.

In each robbery, the man police are seeking has brandished a firearm and “violently attacked females” as they’ve gotten out of their vehicles, according to an Aurora Police Department Facebook post published Thursday.

In surveillance video screenshots, the suspect is standing in what appears to be a convenience store wearing a dark jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and at least one hat. He is pictured carrying a backpack, which police say he is “known to carry around.”

The man is described as a black male in his early 20s with a thin build. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a mole on the right side of his face near the bridge of his nose.

Police did not provide details regarding when or where the armed robberies took place.

People with potential information related to this crime are encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6037. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.