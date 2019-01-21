Aurora Police seek man suspected of armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace deal

AURORA | Aurora police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a person at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace deal near the intersection of East Sixth Avenue and Dayton Street.

Investigators are looking for a black man in his late 20s, according to an Aurora Police Department press release issued Friday. The man is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds.

Police said the man brandished a handgun during the robbery.

In surveillance video screenshots, he is wearing what appears to be a blue, plaid jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Police did not specify when the reported robbery occurred, nor what was stolen.

People with potential information related to this crime are encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-1841. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.