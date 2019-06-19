Aurora police searching for suspected assailant of RTD bus driver

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for a man accused of violently assaulting an RTD bus driver after the driver declined to let the man out of the vehicle between stops.

Investigators say the man, who was last seen wearing a black-and-white jacket, black sneakers and dark pants, demanded to exit the 83L bus on May 20 near Dayton Street and East Jewell Avenue. When the driver told the man he would have to wait until the next designated stop, the man assault the male driver. The driver was “seriously injured,” police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with any potential information regarding the suspected assailant is encouraged to call Aurora Police Agent Steve Nelson at 303-739-1841.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.