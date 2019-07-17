Aurora police remove Denver Post photograph of GEO protestor from social media following cease and desist letter from newspaper

AURORA | The Aurora Police Department has removed a photograph that was included in a news release yesterday after the Denver Post demanded the local law enforcement agency stop circulating the image.

In a tweet sent late yesterday, Aurora police said the department received a cease and desist letter from the Post, instructing investigators to remove an image of a masked man holding a U.S. flag during an organized protest at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora July 12. Nearly 2,000 people attended the rally at the north Aurora facility.

Earlier in the day, Aurora police issued a news release asking for the public’s help with identifying a cadre of people suspected of vandalizing flags outside of the local ICE facility, which is operated by the GEO Group Inc., during the protest. Police included several still images in their release, including a photograph of a protester taken by Post photographer Hyoung Chang.

Aurora Police never asked for the Post’s permission to distribute the photograph, and later added the Aurora Police Department logo to the image. That constituted a violation of the Post’s copyright, and did not fall under the legal safeguard of “fair use,” according to a letter Post Editor Lee Ann Colacioppo published Wednesday.

“The Aurora Police Department’s use of our photograph is a clear violation of copyright law and The Denver Post’s terms of fair use,” Colacioppo wrote. “We defend both vigorously.”

The photo’s publication on APD channels also blurred the lines between the newspaper and law enforcement, thrusting the integrity of the Post’s editorial independence into question, according to Colacioppo.

“Aurora’s use of the photo suggested that we acted in partnership with law enforcement,” she wrote.

In an email, Aurora Police Spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said she was not aware of the department receiving any similar cease and desist letters from a media organization in recent years.

In a tweet sent Wednesday morning, police said they offered to link to the Post’s photograph, but representatives for the newspaper “refused that offer.”

Colacioppo wrote that Post readers are “welcome to link to our stories on denverpost.com. This was one of the various options available to the Aurora Police Department for using the image in question.”

McCoy said her office was not directly involved in the conversations regarding the removal of the image, and therefore couldn’t comment on any negotiations that occurred.

She said since posting the news release yesterday, local investigators have received “several tips” regarding the “persons of interest” featured in the images.