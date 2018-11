AURORA | Police have released few details but say one person was shot and injured Saturday afternoon during a robbery on the 11600 block of East Cornell Avenue.

It was unclear whether the robbery was inside a business and whether the shooting victim was an employee or a customer.

The shooting victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, police said.

“No suspects are in custody at this time,” Aurora police said in a tweet. “The investigation remains active.”