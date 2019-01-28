Aurora police make arrest after Grandview student reports “concerning” Snapchat post

AURORA | Aurora police have made an arrest after a student at Grandview High School reported seeing a worrisome social media post, Cherry Creek School District officials announced Sunday night.

There is currently “no credible threat against the school,” administrators wrote on the district website Sunday.

A student reported seeing “a concerning social media post via Snapchat,” which prompted investigators from the Aurora Police Department to become involved, according to Lisa Roberts, Grandview principal. A security coordinator with Cherry Creek also assisted police.

In her post, Roberts did not specify if the person police arrested was a Grandview student, nor what relation the person may have to the school.

There was an increased police presence at Grandview Monday morning “out of an abundance of caution,” Roberts wrote.

In November, two boys were taken into custody after they reportedly brought a BB gun onto school grounds. The incident prompted a massive police presence at the school Nov. 2.

The school was placed on lockdown after a school resource officer reported seeing a person carrying what appeared to be a gun on Snapchat.

After being questioned by police, both boys were released to their parents.